Ex-Rangers & Southampton boss Russell Martin set for shock return to English football with Premier League winners

Former Southampton manager Martin is the frontrunner to fill the managerial void at Leicester City, with Football Insider reporting he "ticks a lot of boxes" for the club's decision-makers. The 40-year-old has been out of work since being dismissed by Rangers in October but is said to be interested in the opportunity to return to the dugout in the East Midlands.
The Foxes are currently searching for a figure capable of providing an immediate lift to the squad following a difficult campaign. Martin is viewed as an attractive option primarily due to his track record in the division, having previously guided Southampton to promotion via the play-offs. He is reportedly ready and available to agree terms immediately, making him a viable candidate to step into the role vacated by Cifuentes this week.