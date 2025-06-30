Ex-Premier League star Robbie Savage to leave the club he owns?! Macclesfield supremo 'agrees to take Forest Green Rovers job' but will remain part-owner of Silkmen in bizarre development
Robbie Savage is set to depart Macclesfield for Forest Green Rovers in the National League, though he will retain his part-ownership of the Silkmen.
- Savage to take step up to Forest Green
- Macclesfield head coach since 2024
- Also a part-owner of the club