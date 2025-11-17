Ex-Premier League star caught calling Dominik Szoboszlai a 'Liverpool c***' in wild studio celebrations during coverage of Ireland's win over Hungary

Ex-Ireland international Doyle was helping to cover that game for RTE Sports. The 42-year-old lost his composure after seeing Troy Parrott complete a historic hat-trick at the Puskas Arena. Said effort was recorded in the 96th minute of an epic encounter that saw Ireland trailing a must-win contest with just 10 minutes remaining.
One-time Tottenham striker Parrott, who is now plying his trade in the Netherlands for AZ, helped to turn that tie on its head. With the Irish going on to prevail 3-2, they have now booked a World Cup play-off berth - presenting them with a shot at qualification for the 2026 finals.