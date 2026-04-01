Ex-Man Utd star scores dramatic 100th-minute goal to send DR Congo to first World Cup since 1974

The Leopard’s qualification is no fluke, as Desabre has assembled a highly competitive squad featuring five current Premier League players, including Yoane Wissa and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. This modern iteration of the team stands in stark contrast to the 1974 side, then known as Zaire, which exited the World Cup without scoring a goal. Captain Chancel Mbemba remains focused on the significant challenge of facing established world powers.

The Lille defender said: "We’re going to enjoy the qualification, but we’ll keep working. We know we’ll be facing top nations who play in the World Cup every four years. We’ll stay humble, keep our feet on the ground, and continue to work. It won’t be easy, but we’ll give everything to make our supporters and our people proud."