Ex-Man Utd & Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger splits with Ana Ivanovic after nine years of marriage due to 'irreconcilable differences'

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has reportedly split up with ex-tennis star Ana Ivanovic after nine years of marriage. The couple met in 2014 and started a romantic relationship, before tying the knot in 2016 in Venice. Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic have now broken up due to 'irreconcilable differences'.

Have three children together