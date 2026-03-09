VIDEO: Ex-Fulham striker squirts water at opponent in ultimate sh*thousery moment as rival goalkeeper goes berserk

The incident occurred early in the fiercely contested match at the Beira-Rio stadium on Sunday. As the medical team entered the pitch to attend to a player, Vinicius spotted an opportunity to cause some disruption. Pretending to take a drink, the striker instead aimed his water bottle at Internacional substitutes, squirting a stream of water directly at them. The petulant gesture immediately backfired, sparking a massive confrontation on the field.

The reaction was instantaneous, with Internacional's goalkeeper Rochet and several defenders charging toward Vinicius in a fit of rage. What should have been a brief medical timeout transformed into a five-minute standoff involving almost every player on the pitch. Vinicius, who previously spent time in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham, seemed unfazed by the chaos as he rattle an Internacional side that was already facing an uphill battle to overturn a heavy first-leg deficit.