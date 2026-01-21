Ex-Fenerbahce star accuses 'disrespectful' Jose Mourinho of 'unfair treatment' in savage rant

Former Fenerbahce midfielder Lincoln has launched a scathing attack on Mourinho, accusing the decorated manager of "unfair treatment" and a distinct lack of personal integrity. In a fiery interview with Fanatik, the 27-year-old claimed that despite Mourinho's legendary status in the game, his conduct behind the scenes left much to be desired.
"He was not a man of his word towards me, he did not keep his promise," Lincoln stated. The Brazilian acknowledged Mourinho's history of success but argued that winning titles does not excuse poor man-management. "A coach who has won many championships, no one can deny that. But what I can say for myself is that he showed a lack of character towards me. In life, character is more important than championships, especially for me."