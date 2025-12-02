Ex-Chelsea star placed on leave after alleged assault by own fans in 'unbelievable and scary' incident at club training ground

ESPN reports that “two supporters got on the team bus to express their anger before the violence erupted when the players stepped off”. Moffi and Boga were among those caught up in events which escalated quickly.

They are said to have been “punched, spat at, kicked and insulted by the Ultras”. Eye witnesses reported as much to ESPN after Nice’s coach returned to familiar surroundings after a journey from the nearby airport.

Sources have told ESPN how Moffi has been put on “sick leave” for a week, and Boga for five days. The duo are said to have attended a local police station on Monday, at which they sought to press charges against the alleged assailants. Police forces are yet to comment on the matter.

Nice have, however, released a statement. Addressing the unfortunate scenes that played out when the team returned from a disappointing trip out on the road, the Ligue 1 outfit said: “On Sunday, on their return from Lorient, the Eaglets were welcomed at the training ground by an important gathering.

“The club understands the frustration created by the succession of poor displays and performances far from its values. However, the excesses we saw during this gathering are unacceptable. A few members of the club have been attacked. OGC Nice give them its full support and condemn these acts with the highest toughness.”

