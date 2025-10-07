According to Bild,the incident occurred inside the famous Weinzelt tent around 11 p.m. local time. According to multiple eyewitnesses, Sane was passing through the tent when a group of fans began shouting abuse from a nearby table. The crowd allegedly included several Bayern supporters, who hurled taunts such as “Scheiß Gala!”, roughly translating to “Shi**y Galatasaray!”, mocking the club he joined in the summer transfer window.
Ex-Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane involved in Oktoberfest fight after being 'provoked and personally humiliated'
Festival mayhem: Sane’s night out ends in fury
- Getty Images Sport
From laughs to loudmouths: How the chaos unfolded
Some witnesses even claimed that a handful of remarks crossed into racist territory, which seemed to push Sane’s patience to the limit. Initially, the winger tried to walk away, ignoring the jeers and laughter echoing through the tent. But as the insults continued, the former Bayern favourite turned back to confront the group, sparking a heated verbal exchange. Within moments, the confrontation escalated. One fan reportedly shoved Sane, who reacted instinctively, resulting in a brief scuffle before security staff rushed in to separate the pair.
'Provoked and humiliated' - Sane tells his side
Speaking to Bild, Sane admitted that emotions ran high in the crowded venue but insisted he had been pushed into the situation.
"I was provoked and personally humiliated for a long time in the festival tent," he said. "Galatasaray was also insulted. In the tense atmosphere, I was pushed, and then a brief fight broke out. Of course, I should have been calmer at the time and ignored the situation. I learned from it."
- Getty
Festival tradition turns sour
Oktoberfest, Munich’s world-famous celebration of beer and Bavarian culture, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, from locals in lederhosen to international celebrities. It’s also long been a favourite outing for Bayern Munich players, both past and present. Just a day before Sane’s scuffle, Harry Kane and his wife Kate were all smiles at the same event, sharing photos online of what he called a “perfect weekend”. But for Sane, the weekend was anything but perfect; a return to the city he once called home ended in embarrassment and unwanted headlines.