Ex-Barcelona star urges Robert Lewandowski to consider sensational Wrexham transfer & suggests Harry Kane could replace Polish striker at Camp Nou
Lewandowski contemplates his next move
As Lewandowski prepares to call time on his trophy-laden spell in Spain, speculation regarding his next destination has reached fever pitch. The 37-year-old forward has recently hinted that his days at the elite level might be numbered. Confessing that the idea of a change of scenery in a less physically demanding league is a real possibility, he admitted: "There could be an option in a lower league. I'm almost 38, but I feel good physically, so I'm considering it. I have to take into account the possibility that it's time to play and enjoy life. Perhaps that option will arise, and I'm not ruling it out."
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Polish striker urged to join Hollywood story
Speaking via PlayUK, Mendieta suggested that the veteran forward should look toward North Wales for his next adventure. “Robert Lewandowski said he is open to taking a step down and if he wants to be an actor after he retires, Wrexham is the place to go!” the former Barca man said. “He's looking for the next step. If he wants to continue playing football, he's obviously got options. I'm not sure about the level of the league or the category.”
Mendieta, however, warned that a move to the English lower leagues would not be a walk in the park: “I don't think these kinds of players always thrive, especially in the Championship or the Spanish Segunda Division. Very tough leagues for players like him. I think his quality and ability can still provide something. I don't think he will be short of options, so let’s see what happens. But it would be exciting.”
Kane tipped for Camp Nou switch
With a departure from Barcelona already confirmed, the question of who succeeds the Pole remains the biggest talking point in Spain. Mendieta believes the club should look no further than Bayern Munich talisman Kane, who was signed to replace Lewandowski at Allianz Arena in 2023. “I would love to see Harry Kane at Barcelona, in La Liga. He's a fantastic player who is, again, so unlucky with these trophies. Why not? We saw Robert Lewandowski arrive, nobody thought he would come to Barca, but he did,” Mendieta added.
The former Spain international added on the feasibility of such a deal: “I think right now Barca is in a much better financial position than it was two or three years ago. Looking at the team's ability to rebuild and be competitive and win. Well, they've won La Liga twice now. I think that will attract a lot of big players, as he was saying, deciding to go for less money than they would normally go to another club, just to go to Barcelona because it's Barcelona and to prioritise winning trophies there, rather than being somewhere they might not win.”
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An emotional farewell for a legend
Lewandowski’s exit is already shrouded in emotion after he said goodbye to the fans following a final home appearance against Real Betis. The striker could not hold back his tears as the crowd chanted his name. It was a fitting conclusion to a four-year stay that yielded 119 goals and a permanent place in the club's history books.
Speaking to the supporters for the final time, the legendary number nine made it clear how much the club meant to him. "This is a very emotional and difficult day. When I arrived in Barcelona, I knew this club was huge, but your support has been incredible," he said. "I felt at home here right from the start. I will never forget hearing you chant my name. Thanks to my teammates, the coaches and everyone who works at the club. It has been an honor to play for Barca. We have shared great moments during these four years. I’m very proud of everything we achieved. Today I say goodbye to this stadium, but Barca will always remain in my heart. Visca el Barca and Visca Catalunya."