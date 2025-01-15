Thiago Almada-argentina-20241015(C)Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Ex-Atlanta United star Thiago Almada moves from Botafogo to Olympique Lyon on loan after winning Copa Libertadores with Brazilian side

T. AlmadaTransfersArgentinaBotafogo RJAtlanta UnitedLyonMajor League SoccerSerie ALigue 1Copa Libertadores

The 2022 World Cup champion makes the switch to Lyon, who are part of the Eagle Football multi-club model with Botafogo

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Thiago Almada joins Lyon on loan from Botafogo
  • Midfielder is MLS' record outgoing transfer
  • Was member of 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina roster
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱