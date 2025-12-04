'I was halfway through my medical!' - Ex-Arsenal star reveals he snubbed Manchester City at eleventh hour to move to Emirates

Silvestre, speaking to Poker Scout, recounted the extraordinary moment his transfer took a sharp detour.

"I almost signed for Manchester City in 2008, believe it or not," he said. "I was halfway through my medical in Manchester and was very close to finalising a move to the club. However, Arsene Wenger reached out to me through a friend to try and get me to sign for Arsenal during the medical."

Within 24 hours, he had apologised to City officials and travelled to London to complete a two-year contract at the Emirates. He added: "I couldn’t turn that offer down, and I signed for the club the very next day!"

Wenger said at that time: "We have a strong squad, but a young squad and Mikael's versatility, experience and calibre will provide the extra depth we need to reinforce our challenge for honours. His defensive adaptability will serve us well, and it's a big plus that Mikael has top-level experience and a great understanding of football in the Premier League."

