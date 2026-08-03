Ex-Arsenal star says signing Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior would send a 'statement' to Premier League rivals
Wilshere hails potential Guimaraes arrival
Wilshere has spoken enthusiastically about the club's potential move for Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes. The 28-year-old Brazilian has become a primary target for the Gunners as they look to bolster their engine room.
The former England international suggested that the addition of the Magpies' star would complement the existing squad perfectly, particularly alongside the ever-present Declan Rice.
Discussing the prospect of the transfer on Sky Sports News, Wilshere said: "The one thing that I don’t see changing is Declan Rice. Whenever the team played well last year, he was a big part of that. He needs a rest now, he’s had a lot going on in the summer of course, but to add quality… Bruno is a player that I really enjoy watching. With Mikel’s coaching and how he’ll try and shape the way he plays, plus the quality that he already has, I think it would be a top signing if they managed to get it done."
While some reports suggest a deal is close, others indicate that Newcastle are holding out for a substantial fee after Guimaraes informed the club of his desire to join the Emirates project.
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The ambitious pursuit of Vinicius
Perhaps even more audacious is Arsenal's reported interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius. The Brazilian winger has emerged as a sensational target for the North London giants, representing what would be one of the most significant transfers in Premier League history.
Arteta is reportedly playing a central role in the recruitment process, having allegedly made initial contact with the Brazil international to pitch a vision where the team revolves around him.
Wilshere expressed his fascination with the developing story, stating: "I’m like everyone else, I keep reading it in and seeing whether it’s getting closer. It would definitely be a statement. It would be a statement from Mikel and from the club that they won the league last year and they’re not resting on that. They want to go again, they want to improve, of course, on the pitch but obviously the commercial side as well with signing someone like that. It will be interesting to see how that one plays out."
Arsenal gear up for title defence
The Gunners have already been active this summer, securing the services of Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, while making Piero Hincapie’s stay permanent for £34.5m.
These additions are part of a broader strategy to ensure the squad is deep enough to compete across multiple fronts. Wilshere believes that the momentum from last year's triumph can be sustained if the right reinforcements are brought in.
He noted: "There’s probably an opportunity for Arsenal to go and do that and win the league next year, try and build on that, and then maybe the Champions League."
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A reality check in the Spanish capital
Despite the intense speculation surrounding his future, Vinicius has recently provided a reminder of his current commitments. The forward has officially reported back for duty at Real Madrid following his post-World Cup break, joining up with the squad under new manager Jose Mourinho.
His return to Valdebebas for medical checks and training suggests he is focused on his immediate responsibilities in Spain. Nevertheless, with contract negotiations at the Bernabeu reportedly hitting a standstill over financial demands and signing bonuses, the window of opportunity for Arsenal may remain open until he puts pen to paper on a new deal.
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