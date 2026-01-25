Ex-Argentina star saw Lionel Messi do 'crazy things' & considers Inter Miami GOAT to be 'the essence of football'

Zanetti, who won 145 caps for the Albiceleste, will be among the interested observers as Messi graces another major international tournament. He has reached 196 appearances and 115 goals for his country.

Messi has emulated, and eclipsed, much of what iconic compatriot Diego Maradona achieved during his remarkable playing career. Zanetti is fortunate enough to have crossed paths with both greats and remains in awe of the standards that they have set.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Zanetti said of magical playmaker Messi: “I played with Leo for five or six years in the national team. He was very young and shy when he first got there, but only off the pitch. I’ve seen him do some crazy things. He is the essence of football. And Diego, well, it’s Diego.”

