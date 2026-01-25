Ex-Argentina star saw Lionel Messi do 'crazy things' & considers Inter Miami GOAT to be 'the essence of football'

Zanetti worked with 28 coaches over the course of his career, saying on that surprisingly high number: “That sounds about right, I had four in one season!”
Asked to pick out the best of the bunch, the South American said: “[Jose] Mourinho, of course, always stays with me. We did something unforgettable and maybe unrepeatable.”
He added on enigmatic Portuguese coach Mourinho, who delivered Champions League glory for Inter as part of a Treble triumph in 2010: “Jose was a leader, he was really convincing, persuasive. I still remember our first phone call.
“It was June, I was returning to Argentina and had a stopover at Fiumicino. At one point, I received a call from a Portuguese number. ‘It’s Jose Mourinho, I’ve just signed for Inter, you’re going to be my captain. Apologies if I don’t speak Italian very well’. He did speak it very well. Direct, loyal, an incredible coach.”
Zanetti is now 52 years of age and vice-president at Inter, as they look to chase down another Serie A title in 2025-26. Mourinho is calling the shots at Benfica, having retracted steps to his roots, while Messi has opened pre-season with Inter Miami ahead of their MLS Cup defence.