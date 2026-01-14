'This is why everyone hates VAR' - Fans flummoxed as Arsenal goal against Chelsea stands despite Viktor Gyokeres 'offside' 24 hours after Man City had effort ruled out for identical Erling Haaland infringement

Arsenal made the best possible start to the first leg as White headed in from a corner in the seventh minute, with Sanchez attempting to clear the cross and getting nowhere near it. Replays showed Gyokeres tussling with Guiu, who was placed on the line and potentially ready to clear the danger.
The incident was checked by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett before on-field official Simon Hooper signalled that the goal would stand. It was eerily similar to a passage of play from City's trip to Newcastle on Tuesday evening. Antoine Semenyo thought he had scored his second goal of the night, but Haaland was standing in an offside position and was adjudged to impacting Malick Thiaw's ability to clear the ball, with referee Chris Kavanagh explaining: "After review, Manchester City number nine is in an offside position and impacts the ability of the defender. Final decision offside."