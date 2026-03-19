"This isn’t a World Cup squad selection just yet," said Nagelsmann at the DFB Campus. "Some players still have a chance to prove themselves, whilst others we already know will stay at home. We want a good mix of the core group who will play in the World Cup and some fresh new faces." New additions to the squad are Lennart Karl and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig (both Bayern Munich).

However, the majority of the 26-man squad can be sure of their World Cup places. "If everyone is fit, that’s pretty much set in stone. We won’t be experimenting any more," said Nagelsmann, referring to the "very, very, very, very good squad", which he does not, however, regard as "the best squad in the world".

"With a certain core group, we no longer pay attention to their form on the day; we don’t react to every little dip," he added. "Unless it lasts six weeks. The crux of the tournament is this: 14 or 15 players get 95 per cent of the playing time, the others get a few minutes – but that role must be filled with maximum commitment. It’s important for me to emphasise once again that this has nothing to do with a character description that could be interpreted negatively. Every person has certain character traits and is suited to certain positions."