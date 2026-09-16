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Late drama at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton break Wolves hearts in Carabao Cup clash
Alcaraz strikes late to sink Wolves
Everton earned a narrow 1-0 victory against Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The hard-fought win proved essential in keeping their domestic cup campaign alive.
A solitary 80th-minute strike from Alcaraz proved to be the decisive moment between the two sides. Up until that late breakthrough, both teams had fought hard to break the deadlock in a tense cup encounter. The dramatic late victory ensures that the Toffees safely progress to the next stage of the competition.
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Toffees dominate possession to secure progress
Moyes’ side dictated the pace of the match for the majority of the evening. They dominated the ball throughout, controlling 59 per cent of the total possession. The home side carved out 14 shot attempts across the 90 minutes. However, they struggled with efficiency in front of goal, landing just four of those efforts on target.
Despite their frustrating lack of sharpness for large periods of the game, only one goal was needed. Alcaraz made his effort count when it mattered most to seal the crucial victory.
Resolute defence keeps quiet Wolves at bay
In stark contrast to Everton's continuous pressure, Wolves found it extremely difficult to break down the hosts' defensive structure. The visitors struggled to sustain any meaningful attacks throughout the match. The opposition managed just five shots during the entire encounter. Out of those limited opportunities, only two found the target to test Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Everton's back line stood firm throughout the 90 minutes, limiting clear-cut chances for their opponents. Their defensive discipline ensured that Alcaraz's late strike was enough to claim the victory and keep a clean sheet.
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Attention shifts back to league action
With cup progression successfully secured, the Toffees will now shift their full concentration back to domestic league obligations. The squad will look to build on the positivity generated by this victory.
Up next for Everton is a Premier League clash against Ipswich Town. Moyes will be keen to carry this winning momentum into their upcoming top-flight fixture. Wolves, meanwhile, must put this cup disappointment behind them swiftly. They will return to Championship duty in their next outing, where they are set to host West Brom.
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