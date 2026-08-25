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Multi-million pound boost? Everton submit official request to transform Hill Dickinson Stadium into elite music venue
Pushing for a waterfront expansion
Everton have officially asked Liverpool Council for permission to double the number of non-sporting events hosted at their waterfront ground, as per Liverpool Echo. The Toffees moved into Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2025, leaving their historic Goodison Park home behind.
Now in their second season at the new venue, the club want to expand their current planning permissions. Initially granted in 2021, the existing agreement only allows the club to stage four full-capacity non-sporting events per calendar year.
Everton are aiming to increase that limit to eight events, which would clear the way for more major music concerts. Under the new proposal, a maximum of two events could continue until 11.30pm, with all others finishing by 11pm.
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Boosting a city of music
The primary motivation behind the application is to transform Hill Dickinson Stadium into a premier multi-use venue. CBRE Limited, acting on behalf of Everton, submitted a planning statement outlining the broader regional benefits of the expansion.
"While maintaining its principle role as a football stadium, the proposed amendment seeks to enhance the stadium’s potential as a multi-use venue," the statement explained. "This will support wider regional aims to increase the live music offer in the city region, and in turn boost the tourism and visitor economy."
Planning agents also noted that current regulations are restricting the venue despite significant interest from event promoters. They added that the change offers Liverpool an opportunity to capitalise on its prestigious status as a designated UNESCO City of Music.
More than just a football pitch
The waterfront stadium is already proving its versatility alongside Everton's Premier League campaign. The ground has successfully hosted two rugby events and an England Women’s international fixture since opening its doors.
There are also festive plans in the pipeline, with Oktoberfest and Christmas markets scheduled for later this year. Furthermore, the Toffees are pushing forward with additional site developments to improve the matchday experience for fans.
Andrew Middleton, the club’s president of business operations, recently confirmed plans to convert the grade II listed hydraulic tower into a dedicated sports bar. Additionally, the Western Terrace steps will soon become accessible to the public on non-matchdays.
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Waiting on the council decision
Liverpool Council has yet to announce a timeline for when the planning application will be reviewed by committee members. Until a decision is reached, Everton must operate under their original four-event restriction.
While the club works diligently behind the scenes to secure the first major artists to perform at Hill Dickinson Stadium, no dates or specific acts have been confirmed. If the proposal is approved, it promises to usher in an exciting new era for the Toffees. Expanding the venue's live music capabilities would provide a significant financial boost to both the club and the wider Merseyside economy.
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