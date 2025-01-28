Evan Ferguson in shock Bayer Leverkusen move! German champions 'lead chase' for Brighton striker as replacement for Saudi-bound Victor Boniface
Evan Ferguson is reportedly being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen as the German champions look for a replacement for Saudi-bound Victor Boniface.
- Brighton ready to sanction a loan move
- Leverkusen are "leading the chase" for Ferguson
- West Ham and other PL clubs are also in the running