Frenkie de Jong, Randal Kolo Muani and European outcasts who could be Premier League transfer targets in January window

There are a host of high-profile players who may be tempted by a move to England this month amid a lack of minutes at their current clubs

The 2024 January transfer window was the most boring in recent memory, with Radu Dragusin's £25 million ($31m) switch to Tottenham from Genoa ending up being the biggest deal conducted in the Premier League. Purse strings were tightened due to new Profit and Sustainability Rules that came with the threat of potential points deductions, which both Everton and Nottingham Forest fell foul of.

But that doesn't mean more tumbleweeds are guaranteed over the next four weeks. English clubs will have the opportunity to arrange some bargain permanent deals or clever loans in the winter market, and the bank could even be broken for the right target, if money is raised through sales beforehand.

Several household names across La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga are being linked with moves to the Premier League after falling out of favour in their current surroundings. Some desperately need a fresh start, while others have been transfer-listed after failing to live up to expectations, and England could be seen as the ideal escape route.

GOAL is on hand to run down the top eight European outcasts who might be priority targets for Premier League sides this month...