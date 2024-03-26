Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for the European Championship?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany and teams are booking their place in the prestigious international tournament.

Euro 2024 will be the 17th edition of the European Championship and Germany has been chosen as the host nation, with some of the best teams in the world set to feature in the finals of the tournament.

A total of 24 teams will participate and the qualification cycle began in March 2023, concluding in November 2023.

There have been 20 automatic qualification spots, with two teams having progressed from each qualification group. The hosts qualified automatically and the remaining three places are decided by play-offs, with the best-placed teams from the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, who have not automatically qualified, contesting those.

Ahead of the draw for Euro 2024, GOAL brings you every qualified team at the upcoming European Championship.