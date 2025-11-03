Etta Eyong makes decision between Real Madrid and Barcelona as in-form LaLiga striker is considered for January switch

In just 11 La Liga appearances this season, Eyong has forced top European clubs to enquire about his transfer. Thanks to his six goals and three assists in 896 minutes in the Spanish top flight, the Cameroonian is currently the talk of the top-flight. His exploits had started last season, when he took the limelight in the Spanish third tier, nailing 19 goals and six assists in 30 appearances. He also featured four times in La Liga, scoring a crucial winner against Girona. He joined Levante earlier this season, after Villarreal did not keep faith in him, and was even close to joining Barcelona. Currently, the third-highest scorer in the competition behind Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Atletico's Julian Alvarez, Eyong's demand has escalated, with a potential transfer over the horizon.