Ethan Nwaneri set for major Marseille boost with new manager after Mikel Arteta addresses playing concerns
Beye takes the reins at the Stade Velodrome
Nwaneri was given a timely boost at Marseille as the French giants appointed a new head coach to steady the ship. The sudden departure of De Zerbi earlier this month was initially viewed as a significant setback for Arsenal and their teenage prodigy, given the Italian’s pivotal role in convincing the Gunners to sanction the temporary move. De Zerbi had been the primary champion of the deal, leaving Nwaneri in a state of uncertainty when the managerial landscape shifted so abruptly in the South of France.
Despite a chaotic period behind the scenes - which remarkably saw sporting director Medhi Benatia exit and return to his post within a 48-hour window - Marseille have acted with decisiveness to fill the coaching vacuum. Marseille announced on Wednesday that Beye has taken over the reigns. The former Newcastle United defender is a familiar face to the local supporters, having represented Marseille during a distinguished playing career, and he now returns to a club in desperate need of a tactical identity.
The appointment is being viewed as a daring move by the Marseille hierarchy, especially considering the 48-year-old was only dismissed by Rennes last week following a disappointing run of four straight losses. However, his overall body of work suggests there is more to the story than just his final few games, given he guided Rennes to eight wins in nine games from November to the start of this year.
- AFP
Tactical shift favors the Arsenal loanee
Crucially for those watching from London, Beye’s tactical preferences could provide the perfect platform for Nwaneri to rediscover his best form. Throughout his successful spell at Rennes and even during his final difficult weeks at the helm, Beye consistently favoured a back five or a three-man defensive system. This structural choice is expected to be a mainstay of his new role at Marseille, creating a specialised role for creative midfielders that aligns perfectly with Nwaneri's skill set. Operating as one of two supporting No.10s, the Arsenal youngster showed exactly why he is so highly rated when he found the net just 13 minutes into his debut against Lens.
The need for a tactical reset became evident during the club’s latest outing - a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg - where the England youth international remained an unused substitute. With no European football left on the calendar for the remainder of the season, Nwaneri will likely be delighted to see a manager arrive who is prepared to deploy a system that puts him in the most effective position possible. As Arteta noted regarding the player's development: "At the end we have to make the decisions on the moment, understanding the context there, and the best decision for the club, for Ethan, for sure it was for him to go and experience a different environment."
Arteta explains the January decision
When questioned if he had any regrets over allowing the 18-year-old to leave on loan given the current squad issues at the Emirates, Arteta was candid about the unpredictability of the campaign. "That's easy to say. After making the decision, who could have predicted that Mikel [Merino] was going to be out for five months and Kai [Havertz]?" the Gunners boss remarked.
The Spaniard insisted that the long-term development of the player remained the priority, despite the short-term selection headaches currently facing the Premier League title challengers. He emphasised that the loan was designed to bridge the gap between youth football and the senior level in a way that staying in London might not have achieved this term.
- AFP
A fresh start under Beye's guidance
All eyes will now be on the Stade Velodrome to see if Beye can realise his vision of integrating the youngster into his starting XI. The transition period will be short, as Marseille fans demand immediate results to return to the top three in Ligue 1. For Nwaneri, the change of manager represents a "fresh start" to prove he can be the creative center of the team under a coach who likes his profile.
The tactical harmony between Beye's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation and Nwaneri's excellent form suggests the youngster could return to the lineup as soon as this weekend. With the pressure of European competition removed, the focus is fully on domestic consistency. Marseille return to Ligue 1 action when they travel to Brest on Friday.