Estevao Willian follows in Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland's footsteps with ridiculous Champions League stat after leading Chelsea past Barcelona

Chelsea barely had to break a sweat to dismantle the Spanish champions under the lights in west London. After an own goal from Jules Kounde gave the Blues the breakthrough they needed, up stepped the 18-year-old, and he did not disappoint. After receiving a beautiful pass from Reece James, Estevao twisted inside and out, breaking into the Barca box and firing an effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle, leaving Joan Garcia helpless in goal. The moment saw the forward make his own entry in the history books, becoming the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts, behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
Estevao has his moment
Winger has 'no words' for Barca display
Unsurprisingly, Estevao was the first man flagged down at full-time of Chelsea's win, and he described his goal, and the win, as one of the highlights of his career so far.
He said: "I don't really have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now. It really was the perfect night. I'm just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me. Onwards and upwards from here. It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it. I just found some space, wiggled my way through and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more."
Maresca justified for Burnley snub
To the delight of Chelsea fans, Estevao was named in the starting line-up against Barcelona, but just a few days earlier, the Blues' head coach was facing questions from the media over why the wonderkid did not feature in the Premier League win over Burnley. At the time, Maresca admitted that if the player was disappointed, he would not be playing in Tuesday night's game, but Estevao clearly proved himself in training and then went one step further on the pitch.
While Maresca was keen to praise the winger, he took the opportunity to congratulate his entire team. He said:"It was a huge night for him [Estevao], but I think it is also a huge night for the whole club and all the fans. It is a very nice for everyone. It is a good win. To be honest, it was no more than that. We knew how important this game was, but they are all important games. When you beat Barcelona, it is always nice so we are happy today.
"Barcelona are a team that feel comfortable when they have the ball. If they don't have the ball, they don't feel comfortable so we tried to keep the ball. Even 11v11, my feeling was very good because the team was playing well. The defensive part is always important because you need balance. Fortunately, in the last month, we have started finishing games with clean sheets in the Premier League. It's something you need to do if you want to achieve important things."
Arsenal test just got bigger
Estevao will be riding the highs of his moment against a European giant, but Maresca will insist he gets his head down ahead of a crucial clash with Arsenal on Sunday. A win will take Chelsea to within three points of the Premier League leaders, whereas defeat will leave the Blues nine points off the summit. The Chelsea faithful will be hoping for another moment of magic at Stamford Bridge from their Brazilian magician after what feels like a coming-of-age moment against Barcelona.
Wayne Rooney - who was on punditry duties for the game - believes the Blues are capable of pushing their London rivals. He said: "Maresca has managed the team really well. They are probably missing their best player (Cole Palmer) and we forgot about him tonight because the performance was that good. They are doing something right, they are looking a threat and the more confidence they get, the more they will win. They can push Arsenal."