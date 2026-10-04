'I was enjoying it' - Espanyol star Roberto Fernandez opens up on dream Spain bow against Czechia

Fernandez was given the nod to lead the line for La Roja, fulfilling a childhood ambition as he stepped onto the pitch for his first senior appearance. The striker was instrumental in Spain's victory, creating space for his teammates and coming close to scoring on two separate occasions during a hard-fought encounter. His presence also led to the dismissal of Ladislav Krejci, who received a second yellow card in the 85th minute after struggling to contain the debutant.

While the goal he craved did not materialize, Fernandez remained upbeat about his contribution to the collective effort. "It's my debut, I was enjoying it. I'm a striker and I wanted to score, but I'm very happy. Now to keep working," he told TVE. Fernandez emphasized the importance of his role off the ball, noting: "I have not been able to score but I have dragged central defenders so that others could do it."