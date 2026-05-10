Erling Haaland thinking of titles 'every single day' at Man City as striker targets Premier League & FA Cup success
Title obsession driving City's No.9
City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal after a convincing 3-0 victory against Brentford, and Haaland was quick to remind their rivals of the relentless mindset that exists in Manchester. The striker, who played a pivotal role in the win with both a goal and an assist, insists that Pep Guardiola’s side are not losing focus as the title race enters its most critical phase.
When discussing the pressure of the title race and his motivation, Haaland was clear about the standards expected under Guardiola. “If you play for Manchester City, you think of titles every single day,” the striker stated.
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Brentford hurdle cleared by Doku and Haaland
The win against the Bees was not always a foregone conclusion, as City were forced to be patient against a stubborn defensive block. Jeremy Doku eventually broke the deadlock around the hour mark, before Haaland showcased his predatory instincts to double the lead with a clinical flick from close range. Omar Marmoush later added a third to gloss the scoreline.
“It feels good to win 3-0,” Haaland remarked after the final whistle. “We just missed the last shot on goal today. We created a lot of chances and didn’t get the last shot on a lot of crosses. Brentford defended well. They are a good team. There are no easy games in the Premier League. So we are happy.”
Golden Boot lead continues to grow
While Haaland insists his focus is on the team, his personal statistics remain staggering. His strike against Brentford was his 26th of the Premier League campaign, extending his lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Despite what some critics have called a quieter season by his own astronomical standards, the Norwegian is well on his way to another individual honours haul.
The striker offered a modest evaluation of his own form when asked about his goal tally. “It’s alright. It’s been an up and down season,” he admitted. “I am trying to do my job and 26 goals is more than last year. So it’s OK.”
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Eyes on the prize against Crystal Palace
The victory moved City within two points of league leaders Arsenal, but Haaland is refusing to look at the table or the Gunners' upcoming fixtures. For the former Borussia Dortmund man, the "one game at a time" cliché is the only way to manage the physical and mental demands of a treble-chasing squad.
“I haven’t thought of any other game. Just tired playing this game. How we approach the next game is to not think of any other games for two days and then try to win the next game. Recover. Then next game and then same again,” Haaland explained. City now turn their attention to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, knowing that consistency is the only path to the titles Haaland craves every day.