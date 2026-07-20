How long will Erling Haaland stay at Man City? Prediction from former defender as Real Madrid warned that transfer fee for another Galactico ‘isn’t going to be small’

Quizzed on how long Haaland will stick around at the Etihad, former City defender Lescott - speaking in association with Unibet Online Casino - told GOAL: “I'd be surprised if he stays for eight years. I don't see him leaving any time soon.

“Who knows, he may want the Premier League record in terms of goals, so that may be his ambition. But I don't know. I'm not nervous about him leaving in the next two or three seasons, if that's the question.

“I think an eight-year contract protects you from potential bidders. I don't think his value is ever going to go down in that time, so I think that's a factor in regards to the contract length.”

Lescott added on the obvious appeal of Madrid, with Haaland boasting no roots in his current surroundings that would be difficult to dig up: “Definitely, even players from Manchester, players from England, it's Real Madrid so they appeal.

“But in regards to the Galacticos, they do sign them, but they don't always buy them, so that has to be an element. Erling Haaland is not going to be cheap, and he's arguably one of the most important players in Manchester City's squad, so that is going to be considered if Manchester City decide to sell him.

“They're not going to be selling him because he's not scoring goals, so he's going to be at the peak of his powers, at one of the best teams in the world, with another team trying to buy him - and a rival in the Champions League - so that fee isn't going to be small.

“In regards to Erling Haaland, I think the club are in a great position for him to be there for the foreseeable future.”