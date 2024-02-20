Erling Haaland sets another record! Man City superstar completes Premier League feat only previously accomplished by Harry Kane following Brentford winner
Erling Haaland equalled a Premier League feat set by Harry Kane after he scored the crucial goal in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Brentford.
- Haaland scored winner against Brentford
- Norwegian has now netted against every PL team he's faced
- City climb to second in table