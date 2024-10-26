FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-SPARTA PRAGUEAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'The way they pull him!' - Erling Haaland should get a penalty at 'every cross' as Pep Guardiola defends star striker for wasted chances in narrow win against Southampton

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs SouthamptonSouthamptonPremier League

Pep Guardiola launched a passionate defence of a wasteful Erling Haaland after Manchester City's 1-0 win against Southampton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Haaland fired City over the Saints
  • Could have scored a couple more in the second half
  • Guardiola defended striker despite wasting chances
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below