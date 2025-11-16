Erling Haaland makes 'a lot on my shoulders' claim as part of Man City striker's 'great responsibility' to lead Norway to first World Cup in 28 years

Norway top Group I with a 100% record ahead of the final round of games, winning all seven matches and scoring 33 goals in the process. Haaland has scored 14 of those 33 goals, including five in an 11-1 mauling of Moldova back in September.
The Red, White and Blue round off their qualification with a trip to Italy, who have won six of their seven games with their only defeat coming in the reverse fixture in Oslo in June. Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa joined Haaland on the scoresheet in Norway's huge 3-0 home win and it would take a substantial defeat for Italy to leapfrog Stale Solbakken's side into top spot tonight.
Haaland has been incredibly instrumental to fire Norway to top spot in Group I, and the Manchester City hitman admits he feels he has a great responsibility to deliver the World Cup to the national team for the first time since France '98.