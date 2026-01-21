'I take full responsibility' - Erling Haaland issues apology to Man City fans after 'embarrassing' Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt

City were understandably favourites for their clash with Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday evening, with many fans expecting the likes of Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki to have too much quality in the final third. However, the visitors were shellshocked during the first 45 minutes as their weakened defence was carved open twice in quick succession, allowing Kasper Hogh to strike twice.
Jens Petter Hauge made it 3-0 before the hour mark but Cherki's deflected effort reduced the deficit just moments later. However, City star Rodri was sent off for two yellow cards soon after and any hopes of a dramatic comeback seemed to die with the Spaniard's dismissal.
It's a second defeat in a row for City after Saturday's loss in the Manchester derby and they now face a massive fight to both reduce the deficit to leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race and secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League to avoid playing another set of knockout fixtures in an already congested season.