VIDEO: Erling Haaland goes undercover! Man City star transforms into Joker for Halloween and stuns unsuspecting fans

Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer this season having struck 11 times in his opening nine appearances. The City goal machine is expected to land the Golden Boot this season having missed out on the accolade to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah last term.

The 25-year-old still scored 22 league goals for Pep Guardiola's side but was restricted to just 31 starts in England's top tier owing to injury. Salah, meanwhile, enjoyed a campaign to remember as he scored 29 goals and laid on an additional 18 assists as the Reds secured the Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut season at the Anfield helm.

Haaland, who blanked for only the second Premier League game this season against Aston Villa at the weekend, missed the midweek EFL Cup win over Swansea due to injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Villa but is expected to return for City's welcome of Bournemouth on Sunday. And having been held by one Villan last time out, Haaland took to the streets as Batman's adversary this week to scare the wits out of supporters.