'One hell of a beating!' - England warned 'best in the world' Erling Haaland can overpower Thomas Tuchel's men in World Cup quarter-final

Riise praised Haaland's qualities both on and off the pitch, insisting no other centre-forward currently matches the Norwegian.

"When it comes to what a striker needs to do, yes, Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world," he stated. "I love his goals, his power, and how professional he is. But I also love the way he acts as a human being – he's always smiling and enjoying it.

"He can fight with opponents like Gabriel on the pitch, but he has so much respect for them at the same time. He's not being an idiot out there; he just does his job during the game and shows total respect afterward. There are many good forwards around, but he is the best striker in the world at the moment."

Riise also made clear where his support lies ahead of Saturday's meeting. He added: "I'm always an England fan in every tournament because Norway hasn't been there. But this time, there's no doubt... Hopefully, we can give England one hell of a beating."