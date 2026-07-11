Who can stop Erling Haaland? Ex-England star names 'best man' to silence Norway star - but he isn't even in Thomas Tuchel's squad
Robson questions Maguire omission
England are preparing for a crucial World Cup meeting with Norway, where much of the focus has centred on containing Haaland. Despite Tuchel having several centre-back options available, Robson believes one key player has been left out.
The former England captain argued Maguire was the ideal defender to face Haaland because of his physical presence. Maguire was omitted from Tuchel's tournament squad, leaving Robson concerned England may lack the strength needed to cope with the Manchester City striker.
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Robson explains why Maguire was the right choice
Robson believes England's current central defenders possess pace and technical quality, but questioned whether they can match Haaland physically over the course of the game. He expects Norway's star forward to raise his level on the biggest stage.
"The Norway game is why I would have loved to have seen Harry Maguire in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this summer because I think Harry Maguire would deal with Erling Haaland," Robson told Hajper.
"The other lads we have are quick but they’re as strong as someone like Magire, and Haaland is going to be right up for this game and he’s going to use his strength and other qualities to go to another level because it’s the World Cup. It’s going to be a tough game for England’s two centre-halves. Harry Maguire would have been the best man for the job."
England still backed to edge Norway
Despite his concerns, Robson still expects England to come through the test. He predicted a 2-1 victory, although he warned that Haaland and Martin Odegaard will pose serious problems.
"England are going to be up there among the favourites but Norway will be a difficult game because they’re a strong, well-organised team who can sit behind the ball, defend really well and then pick you off with Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland," Robson explained.
"They’re going to be a real threat. It should be an interesting game, and another one where England will need to work hard to break them down. I'm going to say it will be 2-1 to England because I think Odegaard or Haaland will score but I think we'll be a decent threat going forward in our own right, and the way the lads have been playing I feel that we can win that game."
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England face their biggest test yet
England will now take on Norway in what Robson expects to be one of their toughest matches of the tournament. The battle between England's defence and Haaland, along with the influence of Odegaard and Jude Bellingham in midfield, could prove decisive in determining the outcome.
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