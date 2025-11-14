Erling Haaland celebrates win with massive cheeseburger order after latest brace puts Norway on brink of World Cup qualification

Another brace was recorded for Norway as they swept aside Estonia 4-1 in their latest qualification fixture. That deadly double has taken Haaland onto 30 goals for the campaign across 19 outings for club and country.

He registered five efforts in an 11-1 mauling of Moldova back in September, before netting a hat-trick against Israel in October. Haaland has also hit 19 goals for City through 11 appearances - with 14 of those strikes coming in Premier League action.

Haaland has achieved plenty at club level - with Champions League glory forming part of a Treble triumph with City in 2022-23 - but has been left waiting on something to celebrate on the international stage.

Barring a stunning collapse against Italy on Sunday, Haaland is now counting down the days to a World Cup finals appearance. Fans sang “Norway is going to the World Cup” throughout their comfortable victory over Estonia.

