Erling Haaland celebrates win with massive cheeseburger order after latest brace puts Norway on brink of World Cup qualification

After that contest came to an end, Haaland made a point of visiting a local restaurant. He is said to have ordered 60-70 cheeseburgers, with cameras - including his own team that continue to produce content for his YouTube channel - catching him hauling several bags of fast food back to the Norway camp.
Sande Berge, who also plays his club football in England for Fulham, told VG when being made aware of Haaland’s celebratory burger haul: "It’s a strong performance from the captain." National team coach Stale Solbakken said: "Yes, that's what it is tonight, then."
Norwegian fans heeded calls to stay off the pitch at the end of a nerve-wrecking meeting with Estonia, allowing players and supporters to celebrate together as confetti rained down on the playing surface.
Nils Johan Semb believes that Norway can be competitive at the 2026 World Cup, with there enough talent at their disposal to suggest that a positive impact can be made in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He said: "We have broken a barrier. It is so important that it is this good generation here that has done it. There is so much quality in the team."