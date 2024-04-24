Erik ten Hag must take responsibility for Man Utd's injury crisis - Dutchman has been reluctant to rotate his squad since Ajax days and needs to adapt

The Red Devils have been ravaged by fitness problems all season and the epidemic shows no sign of halting any time soon

It has been the bane of Erik ten Hag's life, even more than the late goals his Manchester United side keep on giving away. Injuries, injuries and yet more injuries. Sixty this season alone, causing his players to be out for a total of 1306 days. And right now, as the season winds down, United are top of the Premier League injury table.

Ten Hag has 12 players out before Wednesday's clash against Sheffield United, affecting their chances of finishing in the top six in the Premier League and giving the afflicted a race against time to be fit for the FA Cup final. The Dutchman has been bemoaning his team's high number of injuries since the season started and has repeatedly put United's woeful run of results this season down to the fact that he has been forced to juggle his side around.

Last week, he claimed he has only been able to field his "favourite" starting XI on one occasion in nearly two seasons in charge. And his team were so depleted ahead of the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City that he was forced to play Casemiro at centre-back.

No one can doubt that United would have had a better season had they been able to count upon all the key players who have spent more time in the treatment room than on the pitch. But perhaps it is time for Ten Hag and some of his colleagues to take ownership for United's severe injury problems.