Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford 'barely speaking'! Man Utd staff concerned pair's relationship broken beyond repair following forward's tequila-fuelled Belfast trip
Marcus Rashford's relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is thought to be near-irreconcilable after the forward's night out in Belfast.
- Rashford embarked on boozy night out
- Missed Newport FA Cup clash but reinstated after
- Permanent damage done to Ten Hag relationship