'How can he lead?' - Erik ten Hag urged to strip Bruno Fernandes of Man Utd captaincy as former Premier League boss warns it's 'dangerous' to keep armband on Portuguese star
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told to strip Bruno Fernandes of the club captaincy by former Premier League manager Alan Pardew.
- Fernandes disappointing in Liverpool defeat
- Pardew says him being captain is 'dangerous'
- Ten Hag urged to strip him of armband