'Became a father, became a champion' - Eric Dier bids farewell to Bayern Munich and close friend Harry Kane with touching tribute after sealing AS Monaco move
Eric Dier wrote a heartfelt tribute to Bayern Munich and close friend Harry Kane, with the defender now set to join French side AS Monaco.
- Dier bids farewell to Bayern and Kane
- Mentioned that he became both a father and a champion in Munich
- Will play for Monaco next season