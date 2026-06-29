'Hopefully I don't leave again' - Enzo Maresca out to build on Pep Guardiola's 'style and idea' as coach explains third Man City spell

City have officially begun a new chapter by appointing Maresca as their new manager, concluding a protracted and chaotic negotiation process that initially threatened to stall over compensation terms with Chelsea. Now, he faces the daunting, high-pressure task of following in the footsteps of Guardiola.

Speaking to City's official website in his first interview since taking the reins, Maresca made it clear that he feels a deep connection to the club and hopes this stay will be his longest yet. "I’m very excited, very excited for many reasons. The first one is how big the club is, so this for sure has been one of the reasons why," he explained. "This is the third time I am working here at City – hopefully it’s the last time I come back and I don’t leave anymore!"