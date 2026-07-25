Enzo Maresca says he won't be a 'copy and paste' of Pep Guardiola with new Man City boss vows to avoid Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger traps

Guardiola's shadow was impossible to ignore as Enzo Maresca sat down for his first press conference since taking the reins at Man City. The Italian is no stranger to the club, having previously spent time on the coaching staff as the under-23s manager before working directly under Guardiola as first-team assistant during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign - a history reflected in the "Welcome back Enzo" banner that greeted him at his official unveiling. Despite openly admitting the move felt like "coming back home", Maresca lost little time in making clear he had no intention of simply replicating the methods of the man he is replacing.

Maresca revealed that he and Guardiola remain incredibly close and even spent time together earlier in the week. However, the new manager drew a firm line regarding his own footballing philosophy, asserting that while City’s board hired him because they recognised overlapping conceptual principles, he will not be a passive imitation. "There can be some similar concepts, but every manager is different," Maresca explained. "I don’t think there are managers who can copy and paste other managers; it’s difficult. I don’t see football in the same way, and that’s why I don’t believe in copy and paste."