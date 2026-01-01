+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Chris Burton

Enzo Maresca LEAVES Chelsea! Blues make bombshell decision to part ways with their manager on New Year's Day as search begins for replacement

Chelsea have taken the decision to part company with head coach Enzo Maresca. The Italian tactician leaves Stamford Bridge with immediate effect, with speculation regarding his future having raged for some time. He severs ties with the Blues after less than two years at the helm, with Premier League giants in west London opening 2026 with another managerial search.

  • Maresca sacked: Another managerial change at Chelsea

    Maresca guided Chelsea to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup glory last season, while also securing Champions League qualification, and had been working on a contract through to 2029. He now finds himself out of work, with the Blues opening their hunt for a suitable successor.

    A statement on the club's official website reads: "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

    "With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."

    More to follow...

