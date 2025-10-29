Enzo Maresca to Juventus?! The truth behind Bianconeri's rumoured interest in Chelsea boss & ex-player revealed as Serie A giants close in on new manager

Maresca was appointed as Blues boss in 2024 as Chelsea turned to the Italian following Mauricio Pochettino's Stamford Bridge exit. The Argentine succeeded Frank Lampard in west London in 2023 yet was relieved of his duties after just 12 months.
The 45-year-old Italian was named Chelsea head coach last year after guiding Leicester back to the Premier League in his debut season in the Midlands. And Maresca enjoyed plenty of success in his first campaign in the capital. He guided Chelsea to the Conference League in May as the Blues battered Real Betis 4-1 in Poland. And they followed up continental success with the Club World Cup over the summer in the U.S. as the capital side eased past Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.