Enzo Maresca MUST get a grip of Chelsea's stuttering, spluttering season - the Blues are going nowhere fast

The pressure is beginning to crank up on the Italian coach, with his honeymoon period well and truly over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's season is in danger of unravelling; out of both domestic cup competitions and struggling for form in the league, Enzo Maresca's honeymoon period as head coach has come to an abrupt end. Their dire FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton means the Conference League is now the Blues' only realistic chance of silverware this season, and that is a trophy they have always been expected to win given the calibre of their rivals. Meanwhile, they are clinging on to their top-four place in the Premier League having been second a matter of weeks ago.

Perhaps for the first time amid a torrid run of form and poor results that stretches back to Christmas, Maresca finds himself under increasing external pressure, even if there are no signs the club is planning to take drastic action at this stage.

As we approach the final third of the Premier League campaign, the Italian tactician must find a way to stop Chelsea drifting and steer them back on course.