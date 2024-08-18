Enzo Maresca already has an almighty mess to deal with at Chelsea: Winners and losers as Raheem Sterling drama overshadows Blues' opening-day defeat while Man City and Erling Haaland send a Premier League warning

The Blues went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge as they barely laid a glove on the defending champions following another tumultuous summer

Back in the summer of 2021, Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final. The Blues were back moving in the right direction as a team packed with homegrown stars won the club's second European Cup. City, on the other hand, were still waiting for their first taste of continental glory after another Pep Guardiola over-think in Porto.

Fast-forward just over three years, and the two teams couldn't be further apart after hurtling in opposite directions almost ever since. City have gone on to become an unstoppable force in the Premier League while getting over the line in Europe in 2023, while Chelsea have become the laughing stock of English football after a change in ownership that brought with it the biggest spending spree the world has ever seen, coupled with a cull of the Blues' beloved academy graduates to make room on the wage bill for countless big-money flops.

It was against that backdrop that Chelsea hosted City on Sunday in their opening game of the new campaign, and to no one's surprise, Guardiola's defending champions ran out easy winners as Enzo Maresca was left to pick over the bones of a disappointing 2-0 defeat following his debut in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic cruised City to victory over a team they failed to beat last season, while drama surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling overshadowed Maresca's big day as his new boss Todd Boehly watched on from the stands at what was a muted stadium given the occasion.

Quite where Chelsea go from here is anyone's guess. The only certainty anyone was able to take away with them was that City will yet again take some beating.

