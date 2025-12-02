Enzo Fernandez reflects on helping Lionel Messi complete ‘unfinished business’ - with Chelsea & Argentina star enjoying ‘incredible’ experience

Messi headed to Qatar aware that the clock was ticking on efforts to capture the most prestigious of trophies. He suffered final heartache in 2014 and must have wondered whether he would ever get another chance to hoist the World Cup aloft.
His dreams came true in the Middle East, with Argentina prevailing in an epic showdown with France that saw Messi bag a brace and Kylian Mbappe net a hat-trick before a penalty shootout determined the winner.
Fernandez played his part in that triumph, with a memorable first goal for his country being recorded in a must-win group stage clash against Mexico - which saw him become Argentina’s second-youngest scorer at a World Cup, behind all-time great Messi.