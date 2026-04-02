'There's a solution for everything' - Enzo Fernandez gives advice to young people as Chelsea star opens up on how mental health help 'changed his life'

Fernandez explained that his path toward mental clarity began in a collaborative environment before evolving into a more focused, one-on-one practice. This progression helped him develop a deeper sense of self-awareness as his career accelerated on the global stage.

I started seeing a psychologist three months before the World Cup. It changed my life," Fernandez confessed. "You start to express yourself, to talk to someone about what’s happening to you, what you feel, what you do on a daily basis, and what happens to me when I feel that way."

"I started with coaching in group sessions, and then we met to do individual sessions. It helped me a lot to develop awareness; I started feeling much better over time, and today I can't give it up."