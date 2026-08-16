Enzo Fernandez BOOED by Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso secures first home win against Real Sociedad

The atmosphere in West London turned sour when Fernandez was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute. The midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City to reunite with former boss Enzo Maresca, faced audible jeers from the stands.

The friction appears to stem from multiple sources, including the player's recent behaviour following Argentina's World Cup success and long-standing rumours regarding his desire to leave. Fernandez even took the captain's armband from Reece James upon his entry, a move that only seemed to polarise the crowd further.



