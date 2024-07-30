Enzo-Fernandez(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Enzo Fernandez issues face-to-face apology to Chelsea team-mates after racist Copa America song storm as Blues end disciplinary proceedings against Argentina star

Enzo FernandezChelseaPremier LeagueArgentinaCopa America

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly issued a face-to-face apology to his Chelsea team-mates for sharing a racist Copa America song.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fernandez was involved in a racist Copa America song
  • Fofana among players to condemn Argentine's actions
  • Fernandez has now apologised in person
Article continues below