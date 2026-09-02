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'I got angry!' - Enzo Fernandez reveals Chelsea truth as he breaks silence on record-breaking £125m Manchester City transfer
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Deadline day drama at Stamford Bridge
The Argentine midfielder's future had been heavily debated throughout the summer transfer window. Speculation reached a boiling point after the 25-year-old previously hinted at a desire to relocate to Madrid, prompting Real Madrid to publicly distance themselves from a potential deal.
With the Spanish giants out of the picture, Manchester City swooped in at the eleventh hour. The Etihad giants finalised a record-equalling £125m agreement to bring the combative midfielder to the Etihad Stadium, pairing him once again with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.
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Fernandez admits to recent struggles in heartfelt message
Following the confirmation of his mega-money exit, Fernandez took to social media to address the Stamford Bridge faithful. The 25-year-old admitted his struggles leading up to the transfer while expressing deep gratitude for his three and a half year stint in the capital.
"Dear Chelsea, I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me," Fernandez wrote on his Instagram. "Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, l haven't been in a good place. Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.
"Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves.
"We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones."
Fernandez acknowledged the inevitable backlash from supporters but appealed for understanding. He added: "I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart. But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions."
Midfielder reflects on unbreakable bond with fans
Continuing his heartfelt statement, the World Cup winner reaffirmed his affection for the Blues while accepting the brutal realities of the modern game.
"I've said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club," Fernandez continued. "Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart. But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because l am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.
He concluded by thanking the entire Chelsea organisation. "I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution," he said. "To all my teammates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.
"Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it. This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that. You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best. Always Blue. Thank you, Chelsea."
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Alonso faces midfield crisis ahead of Arsenal clash
Xabi Alonso must now piece together a makeshift midfield as Chelsea prepare for a daunting away trip to reigning Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday. The collapsed Lamine Camara deal has left the engine room severely depleted at the worst possible time.
Moises Caicedo picked up an injury against Brighton, joining veteran Jordan Henderson on the sidelines. With Romeo Lavia only just returning and Valentin Barco lacking experience, Alonso was recently forced to deploy natural full-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto centrally. The Blues must navigate this injury crisis and simply survive until the January window opens.
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